SX Global, a world-class sports marketing and entertainment company, has announced that Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host the penultimate round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in 2023.

The WSX Abu Dhabi GP will be held over two days at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 4 and 5, 2023. The event will be the first time a World Supercross event has been held in the region.

“We’re proud to announce the WSX Abu Dhabi GP. Yas Island is known for the standard of excellence in hosting some of the biggest events in the region including other major events like Formula 1, UFC and NBA,” said SX Global’s CEO, Adam Bailey.

Key milestone

“This event will mark the first-ever Supercross event held in the region and is a significant milestone for both WSX and the sport of supercross. The fact that Abu Dhabi is the home of our strategic investment partner in Mubadala Capital, makes it even more special.”

Ethara is one of the region’s biggest event, entertainment, and venue management companies. In partnership with Miral, it operates multiple event venues on Yas Island including the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue.

Over the past 15 years, Ethara has delivered over 700 major events in the region for more than 16 million fans, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

40 best riders

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “FIM World Supercross is a fantastic new event for Yas Island, bringing together 40 of the best riders in the world to battle it out for four world championship titles for the first time in the region, whilst being broadcast to 400 million homes across 180 countries.

“It underpins our pioneering approach in the major event industry, and with this exciting announcement, it is testament to our commitment to delivering unique experiences as well as further building our reputation for best-in-class sport and entertainment events. We are looking forward to welcoming WSX fans to the Etihad Arena in November and delivering unforgettable moments.”

Mohamed Al Zaabi, Group CEO at Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, said: “Yas Island continues to grow as a leading global events hub. This is yet another great addition to the island’s event calendar and a testament to its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We aim to create unforgettable memories for all visitors to Yas Island, who will be able to attend this first event of its type in the region while enjoying unique and immersive world-class experiences and attractions."

