RIYADH — Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has expressed his admiration for the Saudi Pro League, stating its potential for growth is as substantial as the Kingdom's ambitions. His remarks came during a press briefing for the Spanish Super Cup 2024, hosted in Riyadh.



Xavi, who finished his playing career in Qatar and began his managerial journey there, spoke highly of the Saudi Pro League's current stature and future prospects. He believes the league's growth hinges on the commitment of Saudi executives and the influx of talented players joining its ranks.



"The Saudi Pro League can grow as much as the Saudi authorities desire. Their capacity for growth and investment is considerable," Xavi commented, adding that Saudi teams have always been dominant in Asian competitions. He also highlighted that Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 World Cup will further propel the nation's growth and development in football.



As a three-year Barcelona manager and a long-time player at the Nou Camp, Xavi acknowledged his fondness for the Saudi league, following teams like Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Shabab. He praised the league's competitiveness and growth, attributing it to the quality of players and coaches it attracts.



Reflecting on Barcelona's current status, Xavi discussed their ambition to retain the Spanish Super Cup. The team, victorious in the previous year's edition and La Liga champions, is set to face CA Osasuna in the semi-finals at Al Awwal Park.



Barcelona's Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo echoed Xavi's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the Super Cup win last year and the team's aspiration to repeat that success.



Osasuna, meanwhile, is preparing for a challenging match against Barcelona. Their manager, Jagoba Arrasate, and captain, David Garcia, spoke of their resolve and excitement for the semi-final, aiming for a historic victory.



The Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, featuring Barcelona, Osasuna, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, underscores the Kingdom's dedication to hosting premier international sporting events, promoting football culture, and inspiring the Saudi population in various sports. This event is part of a year-round international sports calendar in Saudi Arabia for 2024.

