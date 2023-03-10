PHOTO
WPL: All-round Mumbai Indians defeats Delhi Capitals
Superb spells by Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals of 105 in 18 overs
March 10, 2023
