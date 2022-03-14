ABU DHABI- The primary Worldwide Discussion Board on Arab Ladies’ Sports Activities in its first version, scheduled to be held during the Arab League meeting on 24th of this month, will honour H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), with the Order of Merit for Arab Women Sports 2021.

The honour is in recognition of Sheikha Fatima’s leading role in supporting women’s empowerment overall.

Sheikha Fatima has achieved distinguished successes in the field of women’s empowerment, and her relevant local, regional and international efforts have helped advance the stature of women in the UAE, in addition to her programmes, projects and initiatives that support the role of women in the community and their engagement in the process of sustainable development.

Her efforts have also assisted the rise of women in various sectors, including nine ministers, and increased their representation in the Federal National Council (FNC) to 50 percent and in the Diplomatic Corps to 30 percent.

In addition, Sheikha Fatima has prioritised women’s sports, through launching many related initiatives, such as the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, which was founded in 2010, and the "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Women’s Cadre Preparation Programme" in 2011, the International Conference on Sports for Women, and the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Open golf tournament.

Due to Sheikha Fatima’s keenness to promote and develop the culture of women's sports, the UAE has implemented legislation that will ensure the presence of women on the boards and organising committees of sporting federations.

Her efforts have also gained the love and appreciation of all segments of the community, the international community and United Nations (UN) agencies, which gave her many awards and medals, in recognition of her honourable stances and developmental efforts.

She was honoured by the International Association of Women Police in 2019, while the state of Los Angeles awarded her a certificate of appreciation for her role in supporting women’s sports and equestrian sports. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate by Al Neelain University in Sudan, along with a medal from the International Olympic Committee in 2012 for her pioneering role in supporting female athletes, and many other various awards and honours.

On the occasion, Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, expressed her pride and appreciation at the honouring of Sheikha Fatima, in recognition of for her support for women.

"Today, we bear the fruits of 50 years of empowerment and achievements, which enabled us to foresee a better future for women’s sports in the country, in line with the outstanding progress achieved by Emirati women, due to the strong will of the country's leadership," she said.