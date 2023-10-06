UAE - The 2023 World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) has received a timely boost with the world’s number one ranked male and female amateur players confirmed for this month’s showpiece event to be hosted at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

South Africa’s Christo Lamprecht and Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad, who have been a dominant force on the amateur circuit, are set to compete in the competition presented by Rolex.

Lamprecht and Lindblad will be representing their respective countries.

Co-hosted by Abu Dhabi Sports Council along with Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism, the men’s Eisenhower Trophy is scheduled for October 18-21 while the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy takes place the following week from October 25th – 28th.

The World Amateur Team Championships are a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation. The championships will be held in the Middle East for the first time since their inauguration in 1958.

The year 2023 will mark the 33rd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy and the 30th women’s championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy.

The competition brings together the best amateur golfers who have aspirations of collegiate golf or turning professional.

Some of the biggest names in golf who participated in the WATC are Annika Sorenstam (Swe) 1990, ’92, Jack Nicklaus (US) ’60, Colin Montgomerie (GB&I) ’84, Sergio Garcia (Spain) ’96, ‘98, Rory McIlroy (Ire) ’06 and Tiger Woods (US) ’94 as well as UAE connected golfers: Adrian Meronk (Pol) ’12, ’14, ’16, Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) ’00, ’04, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) ’98, ’00, Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) ’88, 92, Shiv Kapur (Ind) ’00, ’02 and Anirban Lahiri (Ind) ’06.

Qualified Teams:

Eisenhower Trophy

Argentina, Australia, Austria Canada, People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, Guatemala, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United Arab Emirates (host country), United States of America, Wales and Zimbabwe.

Espirito Santo Trophy

Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United Arab Emirates (host c

