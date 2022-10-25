The Sharjah Women's Sports Club (SWSC) organised a two-day Women's Open Shooting Championship on 22nd-23rd October with the participation of 33 shooters of all nationalities for 13 years and above.

The championship was held at the club's headquarters in the Emirate with the wide participation ended on a successful note.

The Women's Open Shooting Championship consisted of an air rifle competition for a distance of 10 metres, where the official training was held on the first day. The next day witnessed strong performances from the participants as they competed individually.

The winners who occupied the top three places in the competition were honoured at the end.

Hitting the right targets, Rahma Al Sayed won first place to capture the winners' trophy and a gold medal.

Fatima Al-Awadi clinched silver after finishing second, while Salama Abdullah came third to take the bronze medal.

Hailing H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sports, for her support and visionary guidance, Dana Al Nuaimi, head of the Utilitarian Sports section, stressed that innovative ideas and proposals are required to consolidate the gains of the organisation in establishing the principles and values of sports culture among females.

"Allowing all nationalities to participate in a new sporting experience, which we value greatly because of its connection to our heritage and culture, will definitely give the groups a chance to participate actively and strengthen women's sports culture whilst raising community awareness," added Dana.