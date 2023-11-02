Hardik Pandya, who got injured in the game against Bangladesh, is set to miss two more games which gives him just one game (against the Netherlands) before the semifinals.

Is that one game enough for him to be match-ready before the big semifinal?

Since India have won the games against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England without his contribution with the ball and bat, his absence has gone unnoticed.

But India definitely need Hardik the all-rounder for the big games.

For that, he needs to be fully fit to bowl his 10 overs and also contribute with the bat.

After Hardik got injured, India got a specialist batsman in Suryakumar Yadav to strengthen the batting and also brought in Mohammed Shami to ensure they have someone who can give the captain 10 overs with the ball.

All this looks good because India has been winning and winning well. Shami has been phenomenal with the ball, picking nine wickets.

Suryakumar also contributed with the bat, scoring a crucial 49 in the game against England on a sluggish pitch.

So, who will be dropped when Hardik returns?

Do they go back to the same combination of one bowling all-rounder like Ravichandran Ashwin or Shardul Thakur and drop Shami?

Or do they drop Mohammed Siraj, who has not looked at his best so far in the tournament?

With Shami bowling so well, it’s unlikely India will drop him.

So, if India drop Siraj, will Hardik be able to give them 10 overs with the ball in a knockout game?

In case Suryakumar is kept on the side, India will have the luxury of a specialist batsman.

This is a big headache for captain Rohit Sharma.

Mind you Hardik has not batted in the World Cup after the opening game against Australia.

So Rohit has a big decision to make until the star all-rounder returns from injury.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).