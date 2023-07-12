Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>West indies skipper Brat...
CRICKET

West indies skipper Brathwaite ready to face india, says he is happy to have batting legend lara on board

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

The two teams will play two Tests in this series which is part of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 12, 2023
WEST INDIESCRICKET
PHOTO
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his side was eager to return to action when they face India in the two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series on home soil.
The West Indies squad is presently in camp ahead of the start today, and Brathwaite also welcomed the presence of legend Brian Lara, who is attending in his role as the team’s performance mentor.
“It’s important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it. Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us – but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle,” Brathwaite, who was speaking in an interview with CWI Media, said yesterday.
“That’s great you know in terms of the 100th Test match against India, and it’s in Trinidad, and you know they love their cricket there, so I think it’s important, and we have to try to make the region proud. The guys have put some good effort in the last three days, and they still have a few days left and you know we have keep pushing hard,” he said.
Retired skipper Lara, who worked with the team earlier in the year on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, has joined the squad again.
Brathwaite said he has a positive influence on the players.
“It’s great to have him (Lara) here. In terms of the conversations we have with him, we always learn and he is big on planning... on how you are going to score your runs. His advice on situations is great and it will only help the batters,” Brathwaite said.
The two teams will play two Tests in this series which is part of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SPORTS

Oman Sail maintains excellent form at halfway mark in the 2023 Pan Arab Games in Algeria

Oman Sail maintains excellent form at halfway mark in the 2023 Pan Arab Games in Algeria
Oman Sail maintains excellent form at halfway mark in the 2023 Pan Arab Games in Algeria
CRICKET

Aqib Ilyas to lead Oman A at Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka

Aqib Ilyas to lead Oman A at Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
Aqib Ilyas to lead Oman A at Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
SPORTS

Dahlan al-Hamad wins third term as AAA president: Qatar

Dahlan al-Hamad wins third term as AAA president: Qatar
Dahlan al-Hamad wins third term as AAA president: Qatar
CRICKET

Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
CRICKET

India keen to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies

India keen to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
India keen to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies
TENNIS

Djokovic, Svitolina enter semi-finals

Djokovic, Svitolina enter semi-finals
Djokovic, Svitolina enter semi-finals
MOTORSPORTS

Ricciardo returns to F1, to get De Vries’ seat at AlphaTauri

Ricciardo returns to F1, to get De Vries’ seat at AlphaTauri
Ricciardo returns to F1, to get De Vries’ seat at AlphaTauri
SPORTS

Qatar fencers claim Team Foil gold at Arab Games

Qatar fencers claim Team Foil gold at Arab Games
Qatar fencers claim Team Foil gold at Arab Games
MOST READ
1.

Emirates Airline to offer charter flights to GCC destinations

2.

Strong momentum in Dubai's non-oil sector lifts PMI to 10-month high in June

3.

BitOasis “working closely” with Dubai regulator after being placed “under review”

4.

Know the Dubai apartments, villa communities that reported highest price rises in June

5.

Dubai's AMEA Power secures $75mln equity funding from SoftBank Group

RELATED ARTICLES
1

India eye WTC boost from struggling West Indies

2

India aiming to pile on 21-year Test misery for West Indies

3

India eye WTC boost from struggling West Indies

4

West Indies call-up uncapped left-handers for opening India Test

5

Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022
Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022
SUKUK

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank raises $750mln via perpetual sukuk

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Egypt’s RabbitMart app launches first Arabic-speaking ChatGPT shopping assistant

INVESTMENT

Africa venture capital funding drops by 54% in H1 2023-MAGNITT

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities

2

China's Huawei poised to overcome US ban with return of 5G phones - research firms

3

Dollar hits 2-month low before US inflation data

4

Uganda imposes levy on foreign digital companies' income

5

Audi in talks to buy Chinese automaker SAIC's EV platform - sources

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds