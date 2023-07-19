Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>West Ham spoil Postecogl...
FOOTBALL

West Ham spoil Postecoglou’s Tottenham debut in friendly

West Ham thwarted Spurs’ late rally in a freewheeling contest between the London rivals in front of 46,266 fans at Optus Stadium

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 19, 2023
UNITED KINGDOMFOOTBALL
PHOTO
West Ham spoiled Ange Postecoglou’s much-anticipated Tottenham coaching debut on Tuesday with a pulsating 3-2 pre-season friendly victory in Perth. West Ham thwarted Spurs’ late rally in a freewheeling contest between the London rivals in front of 46,266 fans at Optus Stadium.
The departure of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal has barely affected West Ham, who won their third straight pre-season game after Gianluca Scamacca broke the deadlock in the 78th minute. They exploited a new-look Tottenham, who showcased glimpses of the high-octane style expected under Postecoglou but were creaky in defence.
Tottenham had a remarkable 30 shots to four but rued a slew of missed opportunities. “There was a real willingness to put in place things we were working on,” Postecoglou said. “We are still in the infancy of establishing our structures.”
Even though West Ham had just 28 per cent of possession, coach David Moyes was encouraged by his team’s ability to make the most of their chances. “I would like us to score more goals than last year, it’s something we are hoping to improve on,” he said. “We were good on the counterattack and took the opportunities.”
Harry Kane took Tottenham’s captaincy reins amid uncertainty over his future, having been courted aggressively by Bayern Munich. He had an early close-range shot sensationally blocked by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski but was relatively subdued before being substituted at half-time. Marquee signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon started in their Tottenham debuts.
Former Empoli goalkeeper Vicario is seen as a replacement for captain Hugo Lloris, who has skipped the tour as he seeks opportunities elsewhere. Vicario was unable to curtail a couple of well-executed set pieces from West Ham before being substituted at half-time.
Much like Postecoglou’s previous teams, Tottenham started in swashbuckling style with several early shots on goal denied by Fabianski.
West Ham drew first blood against the run of play when striker Danny Ings finished off a superb Jarrod Bowen cross with a header past Vicario.
Tottenham’s defence was again exposed by an efficient West Ham as 18-year-old Divin Mubama headed another slick set piece into the net.
Spurs continued to press only to be denied by Fabianski, who had been outstanding in West Ham’s 6-2 win over Perth Glory on Saturday. Postecoglou rang the changes at half-time, flipping his team entirely, and it did the trick as Tottenham dictated in inclement conditions. They were rewarded when Giovani Lo Celso scored from close range before debutant Destiny Udogie levelled in the 71st minute with a brilliant header.
But Scamacca scored against the run of play to deny Postecoglou a fairy-tale start. Tottenham’s Asia-Pacific tour continues against Leicester City in Thailand on July 23 before travelling to Singapore to play Lion City Sailors.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Al Rayyan from Qatar train in Vienna

Al Rayyan from Qatar train in Vienna
Al Rayyan from Qatar train in Vienna
FOOTBALL

Neymar back training with PSG but Nuno Mendes injured

Neymar back training with PSG but Nuno Mendes injured
Neymar back training with PSG but Nuno Mendes injured
FOOTBALL

Infantino urges fans to 'seize moment' on eve of Women's World Cup

Infantino urges fans to 'seize moment' on eve of Women's World Cup
Infantino urges fans to 'seize moment' on eve of Women's World Cup
FOOTBALL

World Cup will 'wake up' New Zealand's love of football: coach

World Cup will 'wake up' New Zealand's love of football: coach
World Cup will 'wake up' New Zealand's love of football: coach
CRICKET

Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep

Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep
Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep
FOOTBALL

No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup

No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup
No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup
SPORTS

Dream start for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Dream start for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Dream start for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
SPORTS

Palms Sports surges in H1-2023 with $12.45mln operating profit

Palms Sports surges in H1-2023 with $12.45mln operating profit
Palms Sports surges in H1-2023 with $12.45mln operating profit
MOST READ
1.

ADNOC to launch Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refuelling station

2.

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

3.

Real estate update: Dubai apartment sales grow while villa sales reduce marginally

4.

IMF approves $1bln for Kenya

5.

Chipotle Mexican plans Middle East expansion with openings in Dubai, Kuwait

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Man Utd and Wales icon Giggs 'free to rebuild career' after court battle

2

World Cup glory the missing piece for Australia's 'inspirational' Kerr

3

Willian staying another season at Fulham

4

Rice leaves West Ham amid Arsenal links

5

Arsenal swoop for Dutch defender Timber

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Abu Dhabi real estate: Foreign investments reach $227mln, 363% growth in H1

Abu Dhabi real estate: Foreign investments reach $227mln, 363% growth in H1
Abu Dhabi real estate: Foreign investments reach $227mln, 363% growth in H1
MINING

UAE signs $1.9bln Congo mining deal

ACQUISITION

UAE wealth fund ADIA, consortium partners, acquire Japanese hotel portfolio for $900mln

EQUITIES

Saudi Riyad Bank Q2 net profit up 23%, misses estimate

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE calls on international community to implement balanced approach to AI

2

Oil perched between demand concerns and supply strains

3

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive travel

4

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain in early trade; Abu Dhabi eases

5

Turkey's Erdogan ends Gulf tour with Abu Dhabi visit

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds