Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips joined West Ham on loan on Friday for the rest of the season as the England international aims to boost his chances of featuring at Euro 2024.

Phillips has rarely featured for the English champions since joining from Leeds in a £45 million ($57 million) move in July 2022.

However, England boss Gareth Southgate has continued to select the 28-year-old at international level and regular first-team football gives Phillips the chance to push his case for a starting spot in Germany later this year.

West Ham will reportedly have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

"There's always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I'm really excited to get going now," said Phillips.

"There's so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the club and I can't wait to be part of it.

"There's an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I'm capable of, I'm sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."

The Hammers have their sights set on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, either through the Premier League or winning the Europa League.

David Moyes' team sit sixth in the table with fifth potentially good enough to qualify for the Champions League this season if English sides perform strongly in European competitions.

Last season's Europa Conference League winners have also progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League.

"We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin's quality to West Ham United," said Moyes.

"We've been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.

"Kalvin is an England international midfielder, with proven Premier League experience. We're excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him."