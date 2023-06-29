United States international Timothy Weah has arrived in Turin, Juventus said on Wednesday, ahead of the player's move to the Serie A club from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Juventus shared pictures and a video of Weah's arrival at the Turin airport on both their website and social media.

Weah, who joined Lille from Paris St Germain in June 2019, will undergo his medical on Thursday, before signing a deal worth 12 million euros ($13.10 million) for five seasons, Italian media reported.

While the 23-year-old has operated as a defender for Lille, Weah has predominantly played as a winger in his 31 matches for the United States since his debut in 2018.

Weah is the son of former AC Milan and Paris St Germain striker George Weah, who won the World Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d'Or awards in 1995 and is the current Liberia President.

Timothy Weah was born in New York and was eligible to represent France, Jamaica, and Liberia, but he ultimately chose to represent the United States.

He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska and Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)



