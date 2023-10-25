David Warner and Steve Smith hit half-centuries to give Australia a solid start against the Netherlands in a World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Five-time winners Australia lost Mitchell Marsh (nine) in the fourth over after they elected to bat first at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The left-handed Warner, who clubbed 163 last time out against Pakistan, and Smith hit back and soon took control over a Dutch side who had stunned South Africa earlier in the tournament.

Warner hit a six and four to reach his fifty in 40 balls while Smith raised his first fifty of this World Cup in 53 balls.

Australia reached 123-1 after 20 overs.