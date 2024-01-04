David Warner fell for 34 in his farewell Test as Pakistan kept the clamps on Australia's batting on the second day of the third Test in Sydney on Thursday.

The 37-year-old opening batsman looked annoyed as he left the Sydney Cricket Ground to a standing ovation from his home crowd after missing out on his chance of a cherished century in his final Test match.

At lunch Australia were 78-1 with Usman Khawaja on 35 and Marnus Labuschagne three, in reply to Pakistan's first-innings 313.

Warner, who had a big letoff when he was dropped on 20, was beaten by the extra bounce and turn out of the rough by offspinner Agha Salman and edged a catch off the shoulder of his bat to a delighted Babar Azam at slip.

Warner, who still has a potential second innings to bat in his last Test, has now scored 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53 with 26 centuries.

The veteran opener had a reprieve when he was put down on 20 by young debutant Saim Ayub at first slip in Aamer Jamal's first over.

It continued a wretched time for Pakistan in the field in this series with a number of dropped chances.

Ayub put his head down in anguish after fluffing the simple chance and comes after his two-ball duck in Wednesday's first innings of his first Test match.

It was a subdued opening first hour for the Australians with Warner and Khawaja largely pinned down by the Pakistan bowling attack, going to first-hour drinks at 39 without loss, adding 33 runs to their overnight total.

Australia clinched the three-match series with a tense 79-run win in the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas.