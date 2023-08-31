A former Indian cricketer has encouraged star batter Virat Kohli to play T10 cricket saying the format will help him ‘discover different aspects of his own game’.

Speaking after the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League in Lauderhill, Florida, Robin Uthappa was enthusiastic about the ten-over game and the value that Kohli could bring to it.

"I think T10 is here to stay. I think this version of the game is extremely entertaining for the viewer,” Uthappa, who played for the Atlanta Riders, said: “Secondly, I think it opens up a different aspect of cricket that would add a lot of value to T20 cricket.

“So, I do hope that at some point, it gets introduced in India and the current cricketers can play this format of the game”

“I certainly would love to see the Virat Kohli's of the world playing this version of the game. Because I think it would add so much more value,” Uthappa added.

“He's probably one of the greatest ODI players we've ever seen in our lives and I think that he would discover different aspects of his own game when he plays this version of the game.”

Cricket’s fastest format delivered some thrilling contests in the US Masters which was won by Texas Chargers, who were led by Australian cricketer Ben Dunk. On the receiving end in the final at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida were Misbah-ul-Haq’s New York Warriors. Texas prevailed via a Super Over after a tie.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who represented California Knights, was the top scorer of the tournament with 236 runs while Pakistani quickie Sohail Khan picked up the most wickets (15).

Former Indian star Gautam Gambhir, who captained the New Jersey Tritons said, ‘Every ball is an event’ in T10 cricket.

“Sixty balls, every ball is an event, whether it's for the bowlers or the batters, and you want to try and take as many options as you can,” said Gambhir.

Speaking about the success of the US Masters T10 League, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Sports Management said: "It was fantastic to witness some of the greatest cricketers in action at the inaugural US Masters T10 League. They lit up the competition and entertained many fans in the US. We look forward to coming back next year."

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition and League added: "The T10 format is the perfect version of the game to attract new fans to the game and we were able to do that in the US.

“We'll certainly see the game grow in the country in the next few years."

Following the completion of the US Masters T10, the journey moves back to Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 6 from 28th November to 9th December, following which the next destination is Sri Lanka for Lanka T10 Season 1 from December 12-23 later this year

