An upbeat UAE Jiu-Jitsu team continued its winning streak on the fifth day of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship by taking out brilliant performances and producing excellent results. The Emirati champions scooped 6 medals, including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze, in the competitions for the Adult division on Wednesday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City.



As the team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, is trying to climb the leader board and hold onto their title from the previous year, both the men’s and women’s teams have managed to move higher on the rank list and ensure medals. Even though the competitions don’t conclude until November 8, the initial results show the falcons are moving steadily towards retaining the title.

Making the UAE look impressive on medal table, Abdullah Alkubaisi (-94kg) and Omar Alsuwaidi (-56 kg) took gold home while Theyab Alnuaimi (-56 kg) and Faisal Alketbi (-94 kg), grabbed silver. Hamdah Al Shkeili (-45 kg) and Shamma Alkalbani (-63kg) made the nation proud by winning bronze for the squad. Meanwhile, the UAE’s Muhrah Mahfoudh received the fair-play award for the best on-field sportsmanship.



Today’s competitions were attended by Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mansour Al Ketbi, Executive Director of Digital and Corporate Services at Mubadala Investment Company, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Yousif Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Federations, and a number of heads of continental and national federations.



Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, heaped praise on the UAE national team for keeping its winning streak on the fifth day of the championship.



“The national team’s outstanding performance today warmed hearts and spread joy among the devoted fans who had faith in their national team to maintain competitive excellence and increase the UAE’s prospects of winning and retaining the championship title,” he said.



He noted that the competition is characterised by an enthusiastic and competitive atmosphere that is complemented by display of harmony, friendship and respect among all the competitors.



“From one competition to the next, the national jiu-jitsu team’s technical level is consistently rising. But most importantly, the champions have a spirit of victory, and perseverance and they are determined that they would not leave the mats without achieving their goals,” he said.

AlKubaisi embraces glory



Abdullah Al-Kubaisi clinched the gold medal in the 94 kg division in the all-Emirati final. “Two Emirati athletes competing in the same weight division final is a sign of the level of advancement the Jiu-Jitsu has attained in the UAE. I’m glad I was able to take home the medal today,” he said.



Omar Al Suwaidi was in excellent form today and won five matches to win his first gold medal at World Championship.



“I dedicate this success to our wise leadership, the beloved UAE people, the UAEJJF, and the devoted supporters who stood by us. I congratulate my colleague Theyab Al-Nuaimi on a job well done, and I am confident that we are about to enter a new phase of success. In the end, the UAE emerged as the winner."



Elsewhere, Shamma Al Kalbani, who took the bronze medal in the 63 kg division, added: “For me, winning the bronze medal is a positive result, as this is my second appearance at the World Championship. I will continue to strive to improve my sport and contribute to boosting my loved country's accomplishments.”



The Saudi Jiu-Jitsu team, which is taking part in the 27th edition of the Championship with a sizable delegation, stood out on the mats by displaying outstanding talents. The team’s coach Pedro Veras said jiu-jitsu is growing in Saudi and the region at a fast pace.



“Our participation in the World Championship is primarily intended to help us advance as athletes by interacting with the top competitors in the world. This year’s participation is regarded as one of the best when compared to our prior involvement. The national team’s players have been eager to give their all on the mats, and I can guarantee that both their physical and technical abilities are constantly improving,” he said.



The Swedish women’s jiu-jitsu team’s coach, Linda Lindstrom, too expressed her joy at coming to Abu Dhabi with her athletes.



“The presence of the Swedish community in Abu Dhabi in the crowd adds to the exciting atmosphere, and the players were definitely inspired by their support to perform well and win games.



“Our World Championships experience in Abu Dhabi is exceptional in every way. With its immersive experiences and gracious residents, this endearing and welcoming city will live in the memory forever.”