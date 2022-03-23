UAE - Paralympic star Mohammed Hammadi settled for the silver medal as the hosts UAE opened their campaign with three medals on the opening day of the Dubai 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix - 13th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships on Monday evening.

However, it was Colombia’s Jose Gregorio Lemos Rivas, the 2020 Paralympic champion, who stole the limelight on the opening day, setting a new world record as he won the gold in men’s javelin final F12/13/38.

The 30-year-old hurled the javelin to a distance of 60.58 m in his fourth throw.

Besides there were six other continental records on the day.

Hammadi, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics silver and bronze medallist, finished second to his arch rival Walid Ktila (1:44.33min) of Tunisia, the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist in 100m, in a hard-fought men’s 800m wheelchair T34 finals.

The UAE star finished the race in 1:44.47mins, just .14 milliseconds behind the Tunisian.

Great Britain’s Andrew Small took the bronze in 2:11.52mins.

UAE took the other two medals in men’s javelin wheelchair men final F33 through Ahmed Alhosani and Ahmed Almaazmi who claimed the silver and bronze medals with throws of 17.99m and 17.21m respectively.

Germany’s Daniel Scheil took the gold with a throw of 22.50m.

Meanwhile, Thailand dominated the podium in men's wheelchair 800m T53 final with their Tokyo 2020 Paralympic star Paeyo Pongsakom (1:38.36min), taking the gold ahead of Masaberee Arsae (1:41.25min) and Sopa Intasen (1:41.51min).

Among other top names, Great Britain’s women’s wheelchair racing legend Hannah Cockroft raced to the women’s 800m T34/53 gold in 1:53.26mins.

The championship, hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, kicked off the World Para Athletics’ Grand Prix season with around 500 para-athletes from 43 nations in action at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds this week.

The Championship holds significance as athletes will aim to achieve Minimum Qualification Standard for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

