ABU DHABI – Amna Al Qubaisi, the UAE’s first female F3 driver, is on track to steer people from across the Middle East towards jiu-jitsu through an innovative #JJ4All campaign launched by the sport’s governing body in the Emirates. The new initiative from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation showcases how the sport is accessible to people from all walks of life, regardless of profession or proficiency.

As one of the faces of the campaign, Al Qubaisi – the first female from the Middle East to take part in a Formula E test programme and a competitor in the 2019 Formula 3 Asian Championships – hopes to inspire national youths and encourage them to pursue the combat sport as a pathway to a healthy, fulfilling life.

The “JIU-JITSU FOR ALL” #JJ4All campaign launched this morning with a powerful video in which Al Qubaisi brings her winning drive and inexhaustive spirit to jiu-jitsu. She can be seen practising alongside UAE national team star Shamma Al Kalbani, showcasing impressive grappling skills and encouraging people to join them in pursuing the sport.



“Through the “JIU-JITSU FOR ALL” #JJ4All campaign, we hope to demonstrate why jiu-jitsu can be – and is – a sport available and accessible to everybody, regardless of demographics, profession, age, or skill level,” said Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF).

“Jiu-jitsu is a sport that enjoys widespread popularity and acceptance. It is a defensive martial art that places great emphasis on the practitioner’s mental acuity to efficiently utilize their energy. This sport is recognised as one of the most valuable investments for maintaining good health, improving physical fitness, and acquiring self-defense techniques.”

The campaign will feature both a range of high-profile and everyday members of the community, as well as physical and mental health enthusiasts. This initiative is in line with the UAEJJF’s vision to promote the culture of sports, increase the number of practitioners within the country and internationally, and attract diverse segments of society towards the sport. It aims to achieve these goals by highlighting the competitive advantages of jiu-jitsu and the values it embodies.

When I was approached to be part of the #JJ4All campaign, I was immediately drawn to the idea of inspiring people to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle through jiu-jitsu,” said Al Qubaisi. “As an athlete, I know the benefits of staying active and the positive impact it can have on one's overall well-being. I am excited to use my platform to encourage the youth of the UAE to pursue this sport and discover their own potential, while also promoting the values of discipline, respect, and teamwork that jiu-jitsu embodies.”

The Federation is confident that the campaign will be a huge success and help further popularise the culture of the sport, encouraging increasingly more people to take up jiu-jitsu as a way to improve their physical and mental health.