UAE - Four young players from the Talented Player Programme at City Football Schools in the UAE enjoyed a match-day experience in Manchester City's Premier League clash against Arsenal on April 26.

Invited to be player escorts by Manchester City player Rodri, the four players — Mohammad, Kais, Mohammad and Itqan — travelled to Manchester ahead of the fixture and enjoyed a training session at the academy and a tour of the Etihad Stadium before walking out with the players and enjoying the top of the table clash.

“To be at the Etihad Stadium was one of the best experiences of my life and to do so with my friends from the City Football School programmes was an opportunity that I am grateful for and one that I will never forget," Mohammad said.

"Being able to train at the City Football Academy alongside so many other talented players has also really inspired me to train even harder once back in Abu Dhabi."

e&, global investment and technology group, has been Manchester City FC’s Official Telecommunications Partner since 2009. It partnered with City Football Schools last year to support the Talented Player Programme.

The programme aims to provide a platform for young footballers aged 11-16 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Launched in 2019, the programme helps fulfil the potential of footballers and provides guidance from expert coaches from City Football Schools.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).