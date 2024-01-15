Mohamed Nafees, a young cricketer from the UAE who plays for Desert Cub in Sharjah, emerged as the Player of the Tournament in the U-15 age category at the ICCA International Tournament in Colombo, a press release said.

Showcasing his superb all-around skills, Nafees scored 436 runs, including a double century, half-century, and century in the tournament.

He also took 10 wickets, with a career-best six wickets against Zimbabwe.

Nafees was felicitated by Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando in Colombo after his magnificent performance in the tournament.

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, former Lankan players Siddath Wettamuni and Dammika Prasad were also present at the awards ceremony in Colombo.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

