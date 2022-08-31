ABU DHABI - The UAE Pro League has approved the Match Operations Protocol for the 2022-23 sports season, which includes all medical, organisational, and preventive measures and criteria and conditions to be followed during the games. This came in coordination with National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Football Association.

The procedures stipulated in the protocol include medical examinations for all those involved in the matches, in addition to the processes related to the two teams' arrival, entry to the stadium, the mechanism for conducting examinations during games and training, matchday procedures, stadium facilities, and instructions for internal and external camps and residence.

The 2022-23 season protocol saw several amendments, most notably fans' return to 100 percent of stadiums' capacity.

The amendments also included that fans, who'd like to attend the games, must present a 'Green Pass' in the Alhosn app or a negative PCR test conducted less than 96 hours before the match for unvaccinated fans.

Fully vaccinated players, technical, administrative, medical, organisers and media personnel will need to present a "Green Pass" in the Al Hosn App. In addition, unvaccinated personnel of these categories need to present a negative PCR test conducted less than 48 hours before the game.

Among the amendments to the new season, clubs are allowed to organise promotional events during the matchday and the entry of flag bearers and players' escorts before the start of the match.

The updated protocol will be enforced in the ADNOC Pro League, ADIB Cup, and U-21 League.