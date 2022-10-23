DUBAI – The UAE Football Association has signed a cooperation agreement with its Kuwaiti counterpart to accelerate the exchange of technical, administrative and arbitration expertise, in addition to co-hosting of competitions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAEFA, and Abdullah Al Shaheen, President of the Kuwait Football Association.

The agreement was signed at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on the sidelines of the final match of the President's Cup final match between Al Wahda and Sharjah, on Friday evening.