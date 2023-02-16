ABU DHABI – The UAE national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, is gearing up for the seventh Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships, which will commence on February 24th in Bangkok. The competition will feature participants from 37 countries.

The team, currently in a training camp in Sydney, is in the crucial final stage of preparation, overseen by technical staff from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and led by coach Ramon Lemos. The players train twice a day, focusing on enhancing their physical and technical abilities, attention levels, and knowledge of different combat techniques.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the UAEJJF’s Technical Department, emphasised the significance of the training camp in Australia, as it is the team's last practice before they travel to Thailand to compete. Al Menhali said, "This is crucial for the team as it enhances the players’ technical, physical, and mental abilities and is one of the most important and critical elements in helping the team get ready to win the continental title."

Ramon Lemos, coach of the national jiu-jitsu team, expressed confidence about the team's performance, stating that the final training session was productive and showed an improvement in the players' technical, tactical, and physical levels. Lemos stressed that the team is putting a lot of emphasis on strengthening their workouts in the coming days to improve their technical and skill components and build physical fitness.

Shamma Al-Kalbani, a member of the national team, said, "Our preparations are progressing as planned, and we're working to put all the instructions the coaching team gives into practice so that we can overcome obstacles and keep winning titles."

The men's national team includes Theyab Al-Nuaimi and Omar Al-Suwaidi (56 kg), Omar Al-Fadhli and Khaled Al-Shehhi (62 kg), Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, Sultan Jabr, and Faraj Al-Awlaki (69 kg), and Mahdi Al-Awlaki (77 kg), Saeed Al-Kubaisi and Faisal Al-Ketbi weighed (85 kg), and Abdullah Al-Kubaisi and Hazza Farhan weighed (94 kg). The women's team includes Hamda Al Shekheili and Aisha Al Shamsi (45 kg), Balqis Abdul Karim and Hessa Al Shamsi (48 kg), Asma Al Hosani and Shamsa Al Ameri (52 kg), Bashayer Al Matroushi (57 kg), and Haya Al-Jahuri and Shamma Al-Kalbani weighed (63 kg), and Marwa Al-Hosani weighed (70 kg).