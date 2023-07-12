World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will meet Francis Ngannou, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The epic clash will take place on October 28 to mark the beginning of the fourth edition of the Riyadh Season.

The match will take place in a “regulated boxing ring in Riyadh, according to standard boxing rules,” reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Ngannou has shared a video on his YouTube page to announce the ultimate battle that will find “who is the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’”. In the video, which was shared on July 11, Ngannou is seen performing an intense workout.

Ngannou also shared his excitement about facing Fury in the boxing ring. “I have been eagerly awaiting a match with Tyson Fury in the ring for the past three years,” he was quoted as saying.

The 36-year-old added he always wanted to fight against the best and this is his opportunity to “fulfil that dream”. Ngannou left the UFC with an MMA record of 17-3. He became the UFC’s first African heavyweight champion in 2021.

“Boxing has always been my dream, and I want to fight against the best. After becoming the rightful heavyweight champion of mixed martial arts (MMA), this is my opportunity to fulfil that dream,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has declared, in an Instagram post, that “what will be done in the kingdom will echo around the world.”

Fury, as per Saudi Press Agency, added that he “will never stop throwing punches and am excited to be back under the lights," before adding that it will be a "historic battle".

Speaking about the much-awaited face-off, Turki Al al-Shikh, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Chairman of Riyadh Season, in an official statement, said, "Such a match will set a new standard for this event [Riyadh Season], which maintains its status as one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons around the world," reported Saudi Press Agency.

