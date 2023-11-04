Yaya Toure has been named assistant coach of Saudi Arabia's national team and will work alongside manager Roberto Mancini, the Saudi football federation said on Friday.

The former Ivory Coast captain played for Mancini when the Italian was manager of Premier League Manchester City.

Toure, 40, began his coaching career four years ago, working at Ukraine’s Donetsk Olympic, Russia’s Grozny, Belgium's Standard Liege and with the Under-16 team at England’s Tottenham Hotspur.

He played more than 100 internationals and for clubs including City, AS Monaco and Barcelona.

Saudi Arabia have lost twice under former Italy coach Mancini who took the job in August, 3-1 to Costa Rica and 1-0 to South Korea.

