Ton-up Khawaja steers Australia to 255-4 in 4th India Test
The left-handed Khawaja, batting on 104, put on key stands including a 79-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Steve Smith, who made 38, to hand Australia a strong start
March 9, 2023
