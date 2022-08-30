ABU DHABI - The UAE Pro League has announced that tickets for the opening matchweek of the 2022-2023 ADNOC Pro League are now available for online purchase via the UAEPL's official website www.uaeproleague.ae, mobile app, and the platinumlist.net website.

The UAE Pro League has always made it easy to book match tickets digitally through easy and simple steps, via the UAEPL's official website, the mobile app, or by scanning the QR code available at all stadiums.

The new season of the ADNOC Pro League is scheduled to kick off on 2nd and 3rd September, amidst great anticipation from all teams and club fans, waiting for the start of the biggest sports event in the region.