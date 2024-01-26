A field of 60 players will compete at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club in the first round of the 54-hole GEM International Invitational Golf Tour starting on Friday.

The tournament is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier supported by The R&A and has 12 players from overseas and includes 10 players from the UAE National Team.

The tournament is split into two shotguns: at 8 am and at 1 pm over the nine-hole course with play over two loops of the course per round.

The Tour is supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and the event is a qualifier for both the Men’s and Ladies’ 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation Order of Merit.

Organiser of the Tour, Abedallah Shannah, MD of Golf Events Management (GEM) said, ‘We are excited with this week’s tournament at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, We have assembled a quality field with many travelling from abroad to compete in this significant event for the region. We thank the EGF for their support and look forward to witnessing some competitive golf over the next three days.’

Included in the draw are Intissar Rich, Anca Mateiu, Mohammad Skaik, Rayan Ahmed, Oscar Craig, Victor Larsson and Rashid Aljassmy.

