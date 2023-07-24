TOKYO — Manchester United and Brazil full-back Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Al-Nassr on a contract until 2025, the two clubs announced on Sunday.



Telles, 30, is set for a reunion with former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for the Saudi Pro League side in January.



The fee or length of his contract has not been confirmed by either club.



“A new adventure beckons for @AT13Oficial. Thank you for everything, and good luck, Alex,” United posted on Twitter.



Al-Nassr released a photograph of the defender holding their yellow jersey and a video in which Ronaldo could be seen smiling in the background.



Telles is the latest Premier League player to make the switch, following players such as Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.



So far, this summer, Al-Nassr has signed Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan on a permanent deal, as well as Lens captain Seko Fofana.



Telles has joined the team currently in Tokyo where he will play friendlies against Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

