The clock is ticking for the inaugural Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC), an innovative team event that hopes to enhance the corporate golf scene in Dubai and the UAE.

The two-day tournament, which will be held on January 30-31 at the Emirates Golf Club, will feature ten franchise-owned teams, a concept that is becoming increasingly popular in modern-day sports entertainment.

Each team will include a minimum of two ladies in addition to two other players who were purchased during a recent UGC auction in Dubai.

Brandon deSouza, Tournament Director for the Ultimate Golf Challenge said, ‘This is a first for Dubai. We are excited to bring this initiative and believe it will enhance the corporate golf scene.

“The modified Stableford will add some additional interest to this special day. We already organize eleven such League formats in India and we are confident this will be the first of many such events in Dubai and the UAE.”

D’Souza, who is the driving force behind the UGC, has enjoyed 42-year-long association with golf, as a professional player, coach, administrator, consultant and television expert. He is also a 17-time India international and former National champion.

“The concept of the UGC is to encourage networking in the corporate world and to bring like-minded people together through the platform of golf,” he added.

Round one on Tuesday, January 30 has a shotgun at 12.30 pm and will see players compete over the Faldo Course. On day two they take on the historic Majlis Course, which recently hosted the $9 million HERO Dubai Desert Classic, in a walking format.

There is no handicap restriction or bracketing in the first round.

The team scoring is determined by the best eight scores from the team of 10 on each day and players must play at least once over the two days.

The modified Stableford takes place in both rounds and on Day two there is an additional Matchplay element against nine other players in the other teams.

All scoring and the draw will be managed through the Ultimate Golf Challenge App. It is publicly available from the App Store.

In the Matchplay sector there are two points for an individual win and one point for a half.

After Day one there will be Committee Handicap Adjustments for outstanding Day 1 performances.

There are also individual prizes.

De Souza, added: “This initiative has been six months in the making and our intention is to at least make it an annual event.

“We are all very excited to deliver our first event next week.”

The draw will be published at 3 pm on Monday.

Teams consist of 14 players with 10 players representing each team on each day.

Rules

Two players: 7 and under handicaps.

Five players 8 – 14 handicaps.

Two players 15 – 18 handicaps.

One player 19 and above.

The Teams

Alpha Ninjas

Dugasta Titans

Meteora Magicians

Moore Aces

Petrochem Condors

Shershaah Eagles

Sultans of Swing

The A Team

Three Comma Masters

Tristar Gladiators

