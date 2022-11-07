Who writes Pakistan team's script? That was the line used by many happy fans as well as cricket lovers around the world when Pakistan made a back door entry into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Before Sunday’s games, Pakistan, after losing two agonisingly close games to arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe, were on the verge of an early exit.

Then the turnaround with two wins against Netherlands and South Africa which kept them in the race for semifinals.

But they were still at the mercy of other results going their way. The early morning game on Sunday is the whole of Pakistan fans were up for, cheering the Netherlands against South Africa.

And the Netherlands stunned South Africa and gave Pakistan team the lifeline and they did not disappoint their fans by trouncing Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal at Adelaide on a slow pitch.

That's the beauty of being a Pakistan fan, one day down and other day up. History shows how Pakistan play their best cricket when their backs are to the wall and two prime examples have been the 1992 World Cup which they won in Australia after losing their first four games under the great Imran Khan.

And the 2017 Champions Trophy when they came back from behind after losing their first game to India in Manchester before the arch rivals at the Oval in the final.

The scenario is very similar like the 1992 World cup semifinals where they met New Zealand in Auckland and broke the hearts of the home team fans.

This time too they will face Kane Williamson's Kiwis on Wednesday in Sydney.

Pakistan have had the better of Kiwis in T20 World Cups, beating them in the 2007 World Cup semifinals.

They also recently beat them at their home in the triangular series. Pakistan will definitely go in to the semifinals will slight edge over the Kiwis and Williamson and team will be aware of it.

Waqar Younis, the former Pakistani captain, said after the win that Shaheen Shah Afridi, who got four wickets and was man of the match, has got his rhythm back.

Waqar added that it takes time for any bowler to come back from injury and Shaheen has done well to recover soon and bowl so well and make an impact in Pakistan winning the game.

Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

