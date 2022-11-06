South Africa's shock defeat by Netherlands, created an opportunity for the South Asian teams to be able to compete for the spot in a virtual quarterfinal knockout.

India was the first team to qualify for the semis as they are at the top of the table with six points after three wins in four matches. Their only loss came against South Africa.

Fans could be up for a treat on Sunday, November 13 as an India-Pakistan final may be on cards if certain criteria are met.

First, take a look at the Group 2 standings:

First, Pakistan must secure a win against Bangladesh in the ongoing match.

India and Pakistan will then face England and New Zealand in the semis.

If both the South Asian teams manage to secure a win against their respective opponents, then fans could be in for an exciting final.

Take a look at the upcoming fixtures:

New Zealand will face a Group 2 team on Wednesday, November 9. England, however, will counter a Group 2 opponent on Thursday, November 10.

The final of the T20 Cricket World Cup will be held on Sunday, November 13, from 12pm (UAE time) at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

