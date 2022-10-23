The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan is all set to begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

India has won the toss. They have opted to bowl against Pakistan, keeping the weather and condition of the pitch in mind.

A few days ago, weather predictions stated rain was sure to affect the game, with more than a 90 per cent chance of showers in the city. Now, it looks like the prayers of millions of fans have been answered as there has been no rain since the morning of October 23 in Melbourne, with a heavy drizzle occurring the previous night.

Cricket fans are awaiting this clash with high anticipation following two close games during the Asia Cup 2022. Though conditions are slightly better, they are far from being great enough for fans who would not settle for anything less than a 40-over game between the two Asian giants.

