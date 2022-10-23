The match between India and Pakistan lived up to its hype as the T20 clash between the arch-rivals went down the wires, and the men in blue came out victorious.

At one point, India were 31 for 4, and going absolutely nowhere until Virat Kohli's blistering knock (82/53) gave hope to billions of cricket fans back home.

Rohit Sharma-led India went up against Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their Super 12 match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The men in green finished their quote of 20 overs at 159/8, courtesy of fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed as well as some late hitting from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.