The UAE will take on Tim Southee-led New Zealand in a three-match T20I series at the Dubai International Stadium August 17.

The second and third matches of the series will be played on August 19 and August 20. All three day-night matches will start at 6pm local time.

The Emirates Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators to the venue for all three matches.

Cricket fans in Dubai will get an excellent opportunity of watching New Zealand’s top stars play UAE’s best in the series.

Besides the seasoned Southee, the New Zealand squad also includes star all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, spinner Mitchell Santner, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert.

“It is an exciting opportunity for cricket fans to see New Zealand stars in action against our players. The series will be another learning opportunity for UAE against a top-quality team which boasts of some of the top stars of the game," said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board.

Mohammad Waseem, who would be leading the hosts for the first time in the T20I format, would aim to build further on his smashing form following his big success in the three T20Is against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi last February.

Waseem scored 199 runs at 66.33 in that series as UAE narrowly went down to the tourists in the third game losing the series 2-1 following an astonishing nine-wicket win in the second match.

The full UAE squad for the New Zealand T20Is will be announced in the next few days.

"I am confident that our players will put up a great fight and match the resilience they demonstrated against Afghanistan," Usmani said.

"The series will provide great entertainment to the cricket fans in Dubai, I encourage them to come and watch the games live at the Dubai International Stadium which is truly a world-class cricket stadium that has already hosted the most T20Is in the world.”

