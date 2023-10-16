For someone who has been closely involved with cricket for over 50 years, you could say that Shyam Bhatia had seen it all.

But nothing could have prepared the gregarious Dubai-based businessman for what transpired at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Saturday.

Like the 100,000 plus fans crammed into the world’s largest cricket stadium to watch India and Pakistan cross swords in the World Cup, Bhatia was a guest in the special International Cricket Council (ICC) Hospitality stand.

However, before the match began he was invited to come on to the ground to meet and greet officials and be photographed with the World Cup trophy and members of Emirates Airlines’ cabin crew.

It was a surreal moment for Bhatia, one of cricket’s biggest patrons who distributes free cricket kits to underprivileged children around the world.

“I am thankful to DP World, one of the sponsors of the World Cup, for making this happen,” he said. “I have never missed an India-Pakistan match or a World Cup since 1975.

“I don’t have words to appreciate this gesture. It was unreal. I serve the game and support cricket expecting nothing in return. So, to understand my passion and to create a dream moment for me is special.”

Bhatia, who has built one of the best private cricket museums in the world in his home in Dubai, said he was bowled over as he stood on the ground at the stadium and soaked in the electrifying atmosphere that accompanies an India vs Pakistan match.

“To stand in front of nearly 100,000 people before one of cricket’s biggest and most-watched matches confirms once again that cricket rewards those who love the game with passion and dedication,” Bhatia said.

“I have watched all of India’s World Cup triumphs in both formats of the game. I have been to all cricket stadiums in the world, but this stadium is something special. You have to be in the middle to exactly experience that feeling of so many people sitting all around you.

“It was like I was in the centre of India, and when the national anthem was played while standing in the centre, I felt emotional. This memory will live on with me all my life.”

