Strong wings brought scaffolding and hoardings crashing down at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Monday, causing a hold-up in the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Rain had already interrupted play during the Sri Lanka innings before strong gusts later saw scaffolding, used to support advertising banners around the stadium, come loose and fall onto one of the stands.

The umpires felt it unsafe to allow Australia to start their reply due to the wind and the threat of more scaffolding coming off at the 50,000-seater stadium, which at the time only had about 3,000 spectators inside.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 209. They started with an opening stand of 125 before Australia hit back with Adam Zampa returning figures of 4-47.

Both Australia, who are placed bottom of the 10-team table, and Sri Lanka are looking for their first win in the tournament after two losses.