The Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) ata press conference held on Tuesday announced details of the Volleyball Challenger Cup Qatar 2023 to be held in Doha and for the first time in the Middle East at the Aspire Zone from July 28 to 30.

Youssef Ahmed Kanu, Secretary-General of QVA and the tournament director and Saeed Al Hitmi, member of the Board of Directors of the association, addressed the press conference.

Oscar Jumbo Electronics Company was revealed as the official sponsors of the championship on the occasion.

Youssef Ahmed Kanu affirmed the federation’s keenness to make this continental event a big success and bring out the tournament in the best way.

Saeed Al Hitmi said that the Qatari team will be participating in Challenger Cup and aiming to put up a top show against some of the tough teams from different continents.

The event will also help Qatar prepare for the upcoming events, the most important of which is the upcoming Asian Championship to be hosted by Iran, as well as the Asian Games qualifiers and the Olympic Games qualifiers, he said.

The competing teams at the Volleyball Challenger Cup Qatar 2023 include Qatar, Tunisia, Chile, Ukraine, China, Thailand, Turkey and the Dominican Republic in the men’s competitions while in the women’s category Sweden, France, Vietnam, Croatia, Ukraine, Kenya, Colombia and Mexico will vie for top honours.

The tournament will begin with Tunisia and Chile playing the inaugural match on Friday.

The Qatari men’s team will also begin their campaign the same day against Thailand.

There will be two women’s matches on the opening day where France will play Vietnam, and Croatia will meet Ukraine.

The quarter-final stage matches will conclude with a meeting between Turkey and the Dominican Republic. The semi-finals will be held on Saturday and the final on Sunday (July 30th).Championship with eight men’s and women’s teams begins on Friday

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

