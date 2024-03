Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Friday.

Hosts Bangladesh lead the three-match series after winning Wednesday's opening match by six wickets.

Sri Lanka brought in Dunith Wellalage for Maheesh Theekshana in their only change while Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)