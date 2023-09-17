India's pace bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Sri Lanka were tottering at 12-5 in five overs in Colombo after electing to bat first in their bid for another title in this 50-over edition of the tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck first with the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind for a duck in the first over and soon Siraj wreaked havoc.

Siraj sent back Pathum Nissanka (2) and then Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Aslanka (0) but a hat-trick was averted. He then got Dhananjaya de Silva (4) after one ball.

If rain delays the match, it will resume on Monday, which has been kept aside as a reserve day.