Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmat Shah hit half-centuries but the team were bowled out for 266 inside 50 overs on the third and final one-day international against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka already has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Afghanistan were well set at 223 for four heading into the last 10 overs, but Sri Lanka fought back well to restrict them to 266.

The last six wickets fell for just 43 runs.

The openers had given Afghanistan an electric start, adding 39 runs in just 27 balls, when Avishka Fernando with a direct hit from extra cover dismissed Ibrahim Zadran.

Akila Dananjaya, playing his comeback game after three years, finished with two wickets. The off-spinner was forced to remodel his action after being reported for a suspect bowling action.

Pramod Madushan was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three wickets.

Making runs wasn't easy in the innings on a two-paced wicket, with Afghanistan opting to bat first.

Both teams came into the game with two changes each.