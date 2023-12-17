South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

"It's a used wicket. We'd like to bat first on it because we've got two spinners in our team," said South African captain Aiden Markram.

Both teams were without several leading players, either because of injury or because they were being rested ahead of a Test series starting on December 26.

"It is a chance for young players to experience a high-pressure game," said Indian captain KL Rahul. He described debutant Sai Sudharsan, 22, as "an exciting left-handed batsman."

South Africa also had a one-day international debutant in left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger, who made a T20 international bow earlier in the week.

A capacity crowd was expected for South Africa's annual "Pink Day" when the home players and many spectators wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

"It's a special day," said Rahul. "I have seen lots of pink ODIs on TV."

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: KL Rahul (captain, wkt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Umpires: Bongani Jele (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)