Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner knocked off former champion Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to book his place in the US Open fourth round.

The 22-year-old Sinner next faces either 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev or 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov as he closes in on a potential quarter-final rematch with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets last year in New York in a match which set a record for the latest ever finish at the tournament of 2:50 in the morning.