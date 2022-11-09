Football fever is catching on at the Sharjah International Book Fair, with the Fifa World Cup just around the corner. An eclectic range of football-related books and other items are available at the event taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah until November 13.

Featuring everything from player biographies and encyclopaedias to activity and quiz books, illustrated books for children and even an Advent calendar, these books are assured to delight every type of football fan with plenty of facts, trivia and information about the world's most popular sport and its players.

These handy books, written by Matt and Tom Oldfield, feature the life stories and backgrounds of players ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi to Mo Salah, tracing their journeys from the playground to the pitch and how these former prodigies became the legends they are today. A similar series is Football Superstars by Simon Mugford and Dan Green, with titles such as Zlatan Rules, Rashford Rules, Pogba Rules and many others, full of facts, stories and stats. Available at DC Books.

With its inventive mix of on-the-page activities themed around the Fifa World Cup 2022 – this official book is designed to appeal to every young football fan. It is filled with an array of games, puzzles and colouring and drawing activities. Available at Jashanmal National.

The Amazing Quiz Book – Test your game knowledge with over 300 fantastic questions. How much do you know about the World Cup? These brain-busting questions are brought to you in this funky and colourful illustrated book by Alex Belles and Ben Lyttleton. Available at DC Books.

The Football Encyclopaedia – This World Cup edition with a free poster and pull-out World Cup 2022 results wall chart that readers can fill in, brings all the latest information, stats and facts about the game. Read about superstar players, follow your favourite teams and get the lowdown on the greatest tournaments. Available at Jashanmal National.

Unbelievable Football – In this series of books by Matt Oldfield, you can discover the most incredible, sometimes ridiculous, and always completely unbelievable football stories. Anything can happen in the game with everything to play for, kids who built a floating football pitch and a psychic octopus that predicted the World Cup winner. Available at Zoom Books UAE.

Advent calendar – Get hold of 'Shoot: 4 Days of Football' to kick off your festive season for a countdown to Christmas from Shoot, the football magazine. It offers something new every day in the build-up to December 25, including legends, player profiles, activities, quizzes and more. Available at At Two Books UAE.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

