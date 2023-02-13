SHARJAH - The Sixth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament, organised by the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in Sharjah, continued for the fifth week with great success at the Sharjah National Park stadiums.

The Authority's Chairman, Salem Yousef Al Qaseer highlighted the strong level of competition during the fifth week of the tournament, where 27 matches were played in football, basketball, volleyball, cricket and hockey.

The previous edition football champion, the Sharjah Police team, and the On Plan Real Estate team qualified for the football final. Sharjah Police qualified after defeating the Al Asdeqaa team with four goals. The On Plan Real Estate team narrowly defeated the Smart Alert team, 2-1, in an intense match.

Basketball competition

The basketball matches witnessed exciting competitions resulting in the victory of the Fast team over the GMG team 47-22 and UAS over Old Gun - 20-0, Fast team also beat the Sharjah Co-op team 20-0 and the UAS team defeated the Friends team 40-30.

Three Volleyball matches

Three volleyball matches were played, resulting in the Bee'ah Turq team beating the Bee'ah Blue team 2-0, the Sharjah Airport team defeating the Saned team – 2-0, and the Sharjah Police team defeating the Bee'ah Turq team 2-0.

Cricket and hockey games

Six matches were played, resulting in the Wekaya team defeating the Sharjah Police Academy team - 45 runs, Kerala Tigers over Saned - 21 runs, and Sharjah Municipality over HMS Hospital - 8 wickets.

Sharjah Co-op team beat Archaeology Authority - 12 runs, Bee'ah 1 over Al Rayyan - 8 wickets, and the Emiri Guard over Team Americana - 9 runs.

In hockey, the Sharjah Tigers Hockey Green team defeated Khalifa Hockey Club team 3-1, the UAE Falcons team tied with Sharjah Municipality Hockey Club team 3-3, the Sharjah Tigers Hockey Blue team defeated the Accipiter Hockey Club team 5-2, and Sharjah Tigers Hockey Green defeated Scarlett Hockey Club 3-0.

Accipiter Hockey Club defeated Toba Tigers Hockey Club 3-1, UAE Falcons drew 1-1 with Sharjah Police and Sharjah Tigers Hockey Blue with Sharjah Municipality Hockey Club 1-1.

Sharjah Tigers Hockey Green team defeated the UAE Accipiter Hockey Club team 6-0, Toba Tigers Hockey Club tied with Khalifa Hockey Club 2-2 and Sharjah Municipality tied with Sharjah Tigers Hockey Green 3-3. The Sharjah Police Hockey Club team won against Sharjah Tigers Hockey Blue 3-2, and Sharjah Police Hockey Club team beat the Khalifa Hockey Club team 4-2.



Rola AlGhoul/ Esraa Esmail