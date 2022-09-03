UAE - The historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, that gave birth to cricket in the UAE added another feather to its illustrious cap on Friday night.

As Pakistan took on Hong Kong in the final Group A fixture of the DP World Asia Cup, Sharjah equalled the Sydney Cricket Ground in hosting the most international matches.

Sharjah, which has been witness to many classics, hosted its 280th international match on Friday. Sharjah has played host to 244 One-Day Internationals, nine Tests and 27 T20 Internationals.

Sharjah also holds the record for the most number of One-Day Internationals with it having hosted 244. The first match to be played in Sharjah was the inaugural Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1984.

The ground has been witness to the famous last-balls six by Javed Miandad off Chetan Sharma in the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986 as well as Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Desert Storm’ against Australia in 1998.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Cricket Ground has hosted 110 Tests, 159 ODIs and 11 T20Is. The Melbourne Cricket Ground has hosted 279 matches — 114 Tests, 149 ODIs and 15 T20Is.

The Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe has hosted 237 international matches — 163 ODIs, 39 Tests and 35 T20Is.

Lord’s, known as the home of cricket, has played host to 221 matches — 143 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

