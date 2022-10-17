Mohammed Shami snared three wickets and had a hand in a run-out in a last-over cameo that helped India to six-run win over defending champion Australia in a practice match ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

It wasn't an official game so the wickets won’t go on his career record, but Shami will get a confidence boost out of the effort in his first game back from injury.

Australia was on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in the last two overs.

It started when top-scorer Aaron Finch was out for 76, deceived by a slower inswinger from Harshal Patel.

Tim David was run out on the next ball by a stunning piece of fielding by Virat Kohli, who picked up and threw down the stumps at the striker's end in one motion.

Kohli also took a stunning outfield catch, right on the boundary rope, to complete the dismissal of Pat Cummins in the next over, one of three wickets for Shami, who returned 3-4 from his one over of involvement in the match.

In the end, Australia were bowled out on the last scheduled delivery for 180 in reply to India’s 186-7.

Earlier, India came up with an impressive batting display to put up 186 for seven.

Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (19) failed to convert their starts but Dinesh Karthick made a crucial 20 off 14 balls in the back end of the innings.

Australia opens their title defence on Saturday against New Zealand. India open against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).