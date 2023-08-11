Bangladesh again named Shakib Al Hasan as captain of their one-day international side on Thursday, filling in for injured opener Tamim Iqbal.

Shakib, 36, will lead Bangladesh through the World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman Tanvir Ahmed told AFP.

"It has been decided today that Shakib Al Hasan will be our captain in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. We will announce the details in due course," he said.

Board president Nazmul Hassan had earlier told reporters that it was the best option to reappoint Shakib as ODI captain with the Asia Cup later this month.

Tamim, who has a back problem, faces a race to be fit in time for the World Cup beginning in India in early October.

"Shakib Al Hasan is our easiest and most obvious choice," Nazmul said.

Shakib led Bangladesh for 50 ODI matches between 2009 and 2017, winning 23 times in what is traditionally the team's strongest format.

Shakib led Bangladesh in all three formats from 2009-11.

Tamim stepped down last week due to his back injury.

He had retired from all forms of international cricket in July, only to withdraw his decision a day later at the request of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Opening batsman Liton Das led Bangladesh in the remaining Afghanistan ODIs after Tamim's withdrawal.

Tamim, who was given a six-week break following his retirement U-turn, returned home last week after undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

He hopes to return when Bangladesh are scheduled to host New Zealand for three ODIs in late September following the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7.