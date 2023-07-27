Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Shafique, Salman put Pak...
CRICKET

Shafique, Salman put Pakistan in command on day three of second Test

Agence France-Presse (AFP)
Agence France-Presse (AFP)
Agence France-Presse (AFP)

The tourists reached 563-5 at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 397 runs in their first innings

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 27, 2023
SRI LANKAPAKISTANCRICKET
PHOTO
Opener Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double century and an unbeaten 132 by Agha Salman put Pakistan in the box seat on Wednesday on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka.
The tourists reached 563-5 at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 397 runs in their first innings at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club.
Salman and concussion substitute Mohamed Rizwan, on 37, were batting in an unbeaten stand of 95 after Shafique’s departure on 201.
Salman played attacking cricket to reinforce Pakistan’s new aggressive style in this series and reached his second Test ton with a boundary.
“Pakistani batsmen are employing the same batting tactics of the teams playing in the Ashes trying to maintain a run rate of four runs an over,” Sri Lanka’s spin bowling coach Piyal Wijetunge told reporters.
“They were helped by the wicket becoming easier and our bowlers not bowling at 100 percent.”
Shafique led the mammoth reply in response to Sri Lanka’s 166 as he put on three century stands including a 124-run sixth-wicket partnership with Salman.
Shafique, who began the day on 87, reached 200 in the final session with a single off Asitha Fernando, taking off his helmet and pointing to his name on the back of his jersey.
But he was soon caught out at deep mid-off by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who also had skipper Babar Azam for 39 earlier in the day.
Fernando cut short Saud Shakeel’s knock on 57 in the afternoon session to take his wicket tally to three.
The fast bowler came around the wicket to trap the left-handed Shakeel lbw and end a 109-run partnership with Shafique.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed made 14 before he retired hurt after feeling dizzy, likely due to a blow he received on his helmet on the first ball faced from Fernando.
He was finally substituted by Rizwan.
Shafique passed 150 for the second time against Sri Lanka with a single off Ramesh Mendis, and then went past his previous Test best of 160 not out.
Pakistan resumed on 178-2 after Tuesday’s downpours restricted the action to just 10 overs.
Shafique started cautiously but soon hit two successive boundaries off Fernando before a single got his hundred.
Azam added 11 to his overnight 28 before being trapped lbw, with the decision upheld by the third umpire after review.
It was the sixth time Azam had been dismissed in Test cricket by Jayasuriya, who bowled unchanged from one end in the first session. Pakistan won the first Test in the two-match series by four wickets.

SCOREBOARD
Sri Lanka 1st innings 166
Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 178-2, Shafique 87, Azam 28)

A. Shafique c Madushanka b Jayasuriya 201
Imam-ul-Haq c Madushka b Fernando 6
S. Masood c K. Mendis b Fernando 51
B. Azam lbw b Jayasuriya 39
S. Shakeel lbw b Fernando 57
S. Ahmed retired hurt 14
A. Salman not out 132
M. Rizwan not out 37
Extras (b4, lb16, nb3, w3) 26
Total (5 wickets, 132 overs) 563
Still to bat: N. Ali, S. Shah Afridi, N. Shah, A. AhmedFall of wickets: 1-13 (Haq), 2-121 (Masood), 3-210 (Azam), 4-319 (Shakeel), 4-344* (Sarfaraz, retired hurt), 5-468 (Shafique)
Bowling: Fernando 24-0-133-3 (nb1, w3), Madushanka 17-3-77-0, Mendis 36-2-139-0 (nb1), Jayasuriya 52-11-181-2 (nb1), de Silva 3-1-13-0
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Kuwait Football Association unveils thrilling matchups for 2023-2024 football season

Kuwait Football Association unveils thrilling matchups for 2023-2024 football season
Kuwait Football Association unveils thrilling matchups for 2023-2024 football season
OLYMPICS

Paris Games heads into final year of preparations

Paris Games heads into final year of preparations
Paris Games heads into final year of preparations
FOOTBALL

Al Sadd upbeat ahead of Wydad clash in King Salman Club Cup today

Al Sadd upbeat ahead of Wydad clash in King Salman Club Cup today
Al Sadd upbeat ahead of Wydad clash in King Salman Club Cup today
SPORTS

Stage set for Volleyball Challenger Cup Qatar 2023

Stage set for Volleyball Challenger Cup Qatar 2023
Stage set for Volleyball Challenger Cup Qatar 2023
FOOTBALL

New Balance unveils the Hunt: Al Sadd SC’s new home kit for 2023-24 season

New Balance unveils the Hunt: Al Sadd SC’s new home kit for 2023-24 season
New Balance unveils the Hunt: Al Sadd SC’s new home kit for 2023-24 season
FOOTBALL

Four Qatari referees to officiate in King Salman Club Cup

Four Qatari referees to officiate in King Salman Club Cup
Four Qatari referees to officiate in King Salman Club Cup
RUGBY

Wallabies roll dice with new-look team to face All Blacks

Wallabies roll dice with new-look team to face All Blacks
Wallabies roll dice with new-look team to face All Blacks
FOOTBALL

South Africa ready to claim 'historic' first World Cup win: coach

South Africa ready to claim 'historic' first World Cup win: coach
South Africa ready to claim 'historic' first World Cup win: coach
MOST READ
1.

Dubai-listed Mashreq Bank reports Q2 net profit of $519mln

2.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

3.

Dubai leads price growth in global prime residential market with gains of 11.2% in 2023

4.

Norwegians second biggest buyers of Dubai commercial real estate

5.

IMF forecasts MENA economic growth to fall to 2.6% in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Pakistan's Shafique hits maiden double ton

2

Karachi Kings emerge champions of Sohni Dharti Junior PCL 2023

3

Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 166 in second Test

4

Shaheen, Naseem lead Pakistan's early charge in 2nd Test

5

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in second Pakistan Test

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Qatar’s Doha Bank Q2 net profit falls 30% to $50mln

Qatar’s Doha Bank Q2 net profit falls 30% to $50mln
Qatar’s Doha Bank Q2 net profit falls 30% to $50mln
EQUITIES

Dubai developer Union Properties reports $1.47mln Q2 profit

EQUITIES

Emirates Islamic Bank net profit rises 70% to $166mln in Q2

EQUITIES

Emirates NBD’s Q2 2023 profit soars to $1.69bln

LATEST NEWS
1

Most European firms have no revenue or capex aligned with EU green criteria - analysis

2

Pakistan says China has rolled over $2.4bln loan for two years

3

Gold prices rise in Dubai after dollar weakening

4

Abu Dhabi: Explore cosmos, go kayaking, get close with animals with summer camps for children

5

Oman reforms labour law: 182-day sick leave, 98-day maternity leave, part-time work options introduced

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds