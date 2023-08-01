Riyadh: The Organizing Committee of the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games has confirmed the approved schedule for the tournament competitions, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event is set to take place from October 20 to 30, 2023.



The tournament will be held at the esteemed King Saud University Arena in Riyadh. It is expected to feature the participation of over 2,500 male and female athletes from more than 80 countries, showcasing their skills and talents in various combat sports.