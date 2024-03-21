Riyadh: The coach of the Saudi national team, Roberto Mancini, emphasized the importance of maintaining high focus and concentration during every football match.



Mancini held a press conference today at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, the venue for tomorrow's match between the Saudi and Tajikistan national teams in the preliminary joint qualification of the second round for the World Cup 2026 and the Asian Cup 2027.



Speaking about the upcoming match, Mancini said, "Tomorrow's match is our first since the last Asian Cup. We'll be facing a strong team that reached advanced rounds in the Asian Championship. The Tajik players possess good physiques and advanced technical skills, so it won't be an easy match. We aim to win and maintain our lead."



"Our goal is to respect the opposing team and perform at a high level in every match. Winning and staying ahead in the group is our objective," added the Italian coach, emphasizing the importance of taking each match seriously.



He further stated, "The players we have are exceptional and understand my technical concepts.



However, some players were excluded due to injuries. It's worth noting that any player who meets the necessary qualifications still has the chance to represent the national team."



The coach affirmed that the team's elimination from the 16th round of the previous Asian Cup caused some frustration but stressed that they are now prepared to move forward in the qualifiers.



He asserted that the team is capable of creating scoring chances and emphasized the importance of capitalizing on these opportunities to convert them into goals.